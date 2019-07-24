Get a job: Join Housemarque as a Lead Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Helsinki​, Finland​

Housemarque has a track record of 20+ years of developing top-notch games with focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution, and technical excellence.

We think we are a perfect workplace for talented people with interest in self-development and passion for games. We are working on exceptional new projects and we want you to play a part in making them happen.

Our company’s purpose is to:

Be a great workplace, where people can develop professionally and as a person

Develop great games that bring joy & happiness to gamers and our fans

We offer:

Exciting and ambitious projects executed with the best tools

Over two decades of experience in video game development

Brilliant, diverse and empathetic colleagues to work with

Freedom, flexibility and openness in a collaborative culture

A warm and welcoming atmosphere at our cozy Helsinki office

Competitive salary, benefits, healthcare, Nordic work-life balance

Tailored relocation package to help you get settled into Finland

THE JOB

Housemarque is looking for a highly motivated and talented Lead Artist to join our art team. As the lead of a talented and passionate art team at Housemarque, you’ll work with concept, environment, animation, VFX and UI artists to establish, evangelize and drive the art style and visual storytelling of the project. The ideal candidate is an experienced artist with management experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure a solid art foundation, process and positive team dynamics to create a smoothly running art production team

Champion the vision and quality bar for the Art team

Create visual touchstone assets that inspire and set visual direction for others.

Communicate feedback in a clear, effective, collaborative, and timely manner

Understand, maintain, explore, and enhance our visual style guide

Help make informed decisions with team leads on work methods, development pipeline, priorities, and available resources.

Supervise the development of visual assets—graphics, motions, 3D elements—from concept to implementation.

REQUIREMENTS

5+ years’ experience in game art asset creation in a variety of software packages including some 3D software (Modo, Maya, 3DS Max, etc.), ZBrush, Photoshop and Substance Painter

Extensive experience executing a cohesive visual style at high standards of quality

Understanding of current techniques and processes utilized in creating AAA games

Ability to setup, optimize, and effectively process and export assets into a game engine

Ability to collaborate and utilize the strengths of other disciplines (tech, design, VFX) in order the advance the visuals of the game

Able to give and receive constructive feedback to elevate the art team’s work

Strong leadership and interpersonal abilities

Fluent spoken and written English.

PLUSES

Art degree (BA, MA, etc.)

Experience with JIRA, Hansoft and other Project Management Tools

Experience in an Art Director or Lead Artist role

Experience with Unreal Engine

