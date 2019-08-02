Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 2, 2019
Creative Assembly and NetEase partner up to bring Total War to China

August 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Creative Assembly has partnered up with NetEase to bring the Total War series to China. 

The UK studio announced the deal on its website, and explained the "long-term partnership" will give NetEase the rights to publish every single Total War title -- including the recently launched Total War: Three Kingdoms-- in China.  

It's a notable move for both companies given China is one of the most lucrative video game markets in the world, and Creative Assembly studio director Tim Heaton is confident Total War will find an audience in the east. 

"We are excited to bring the historical titles of the franchise to the Chinese market where we have already seen a huge appetite for Total War," commented Heaton. "Our partnership with NetEase is an ideal pairing with our shared mission for bringing quality gameplay experiences to our passionate fans across the globe."

The move is the latest in a long line of game-related deals for NetEase, with the Chinese internet giant having recently purchased minority stakes in both Behaviour Interactiveand Quantic Dream, while also forming strategic partnershipswith major players like Marvel and The Pokemon Company. 

