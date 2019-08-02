Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 2, 2019
Koch Media opens Polish publishing office to boost presence in Europe

Koch Media opens Polish publishing office to boost presence in Europe

August 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
German publisher Koch Media has opened a new office in Poland with a view to further expanding in Europe. 

Koch is the owner of the Dead Island and Saints Row franchises, which it publishes through its subsidiary Deep Silver, and was last year purchased by THQ Nordic for $148.9 million

The company explained the new Warsaw outpost will serve as a "regional publishing office," and explained it chose Poland because the region was, until now, the largest market it didn't cover with its own dedicated operations. 

While the office will be dedicated to growing Koch's presence in Poland, the company said it will also serve as a hub for other markets including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. 

 "By adding this new regional publishing office in Warsaw, we aim to be closer to the vibrant Polish development community as well as be able to directly offer our growing portfolio of games to all Polish gamers, no matter whether they by physical goods or digitally," said Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media. 

"Our ambition is to establish Koch Media as the number one choice for local publishing and retail distribution services in the territory."

