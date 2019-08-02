Google is developing a game and app subscription service called Play Pass

Google is quietly working on a new mobile app and game subscription service for Android users called 'Play Pass.'

Screenshots obtained by Android Police show Google has already begun testing Play Pass, which looks to be the company's answer to Apple Arcade, the monthly subscription service for iOS that was unveiled back in March.

The leaked images suggest Play Pass will cost $4.99 a month, and will grant users access to "hundreds of premium apps and games, with no ads or in-app purchases." A free trial and family plan will also be available, although it's unclear how much the latter will cost.

It looks like the service won't just include games, either, with an information page revealing users will be able to "explore a curated catalog spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between."

"From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers," it reads, "with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees, or in-app purchases."

Although there's no word on what specific games will be available through Play Pass, the screenshots suggest big-names like Stardew Valley, Marvel Pinball, and Limbo could make an appearance.