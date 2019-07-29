Get a job: PlayStation is hiring a Global Partner Marketing Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

About the Team: We are a team of experienced leaders and marketers with a strategic and creative mindset whose mission is to establish, build and maintain positive relationships with third party publishers and developers by understanding their portfolio, evangelizing their products and delivering best in class client service. We develop marketing strategies and business opportunities to innovate and integrate third party experiences with our brand to build a long-term value for PlayStation and our publishing partners.

About the Role: As a Global Partner Marketing Manager you are a leader within the Global Third Party Relations department, responsible for shaping the global strategy and operational direction of marketing for your designated accounts and key partnerships. The role encompasses segmentation strategy, cross-functional communication, and competitive analysis with a key focus on data-driven decision making and lifecycle management to grow and deliver on account goals and KPIs.

Responsibilities:

Own the global marketing planning and strategy for designated third party publishers and their applicable partner titles. This requires collaborating with the Global leads from Account Management, Platform Marketing as well as Store & Services to determine aligned priorities and delivering rollout plans to each region.

Work closely with the Global leads from Strategy & Planning, Platform Marketing, Media as well as Store & Services to understand trends, markets and segmentation per region to influence global strategy.

Driving consumer engagement and acquisition strategies to optimize lifecycle management including defining segmentation, message matrices, testing & optimization plans and defining measurements for success for your accounts.

Co-lead partnership KPI and commercial goal setting with Global Account Lead and Global Store & Services lead. Drive and own all marketing goal setting globally. Communicate performance internally and externally with strategic advice and analysis on measurable analytics by leveraging platform data and providing your partners strategic advice and best practices.

Developing partnership narrative and platform advantage messaging to be used across marketing efforts globally.

Track and report competitive activities (platform, publisher, title) and proactively work closely with regional marketing stakeholders to understand changing market dynamics to influence regional and global campaigns.

Own and be accountable for global contractual marketing commitments from beginning to end. This includes oversight of plans, message strategy, go-to market consolidation and reporting – ATL campaigns, Retail Marketing, PlayStation Store, BTL.

Serve as the trusted point of contact for assigned accounts by monitoring overall health, identifying challenges, translating business needs into solutions, advocating internally at SIE for account, proactively providing best practices and remaining highly engaged and focused on account needs.

Line manager, working closely with two line reports to maximize strengths, identify areas for improvement and support career development. This includes coaching, supervision and assessment along with setting employee monthly and quarterly objectives. One line report will be based in San Mateo, CA the other in London, UK.

Lead special projects as assigned e.g., competitive landscape analysis, global process enhancements, dynamic marketing testing.

Key Tasks:

Partner with the Global Account Lead and Partner Marketing Group Manager to monitor performance of accounts, including partnerships, and provide campaign management along with marketing strategy recommendations to improve performance.

Uses audience analytics and social listening to drive content and paid social recommendations. Ability to roll out highly personalized, data-driven marketing campaigns e.g. custom creative, A/B test designs, etc.

Represent the Partner Marketing team as the principal contact for designated accounts and deliver professional presentations at internal summits and training events in front of key leaders and executives throughout the organization.

Collaborate with assigned publishers to build and customize strategies to fuse both their priorities and PlayStation’s into a cohesive go-to market plan.

Liaise with internal and external agencies to develop content narratives that tell our platform story and are compelling to our audience. All remaining on brand and within budget.

Manage designated Partner Marketing budget to ensure actuals are delivered in a timely fashion and on/under forecast.

Foster a fun and creative learning environment built on trust and openness.

Qualifications:

At least 7-10 years of Brand, Product or Partner Marketing experience within gaming or top companies of entertainment preferred.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to work effectively and professionally cross-functionally as well as with our external partners to help everyone succeed.

A passion for storytelling and an ability to develop a theme around an initiative with a consistent voice.

Understanding of the media landscape as well as brand or entertainment marketing strategy.

Strong leadership skills with a demonstrated ability to influence teams and individuals as well as effectively leverage and utilize resources and relationships for optimal results.

Distinctive problem-solving, strategic-thinking, and analytical capabilities.

Must apply quantitative analysis and business judgment to analyze the SIE business. Will identify opportunities based on analysis, current market conditions, and a complete understanding of both SIE and account objectives and plans. Frequently contributes to the development of new theories and methods.

Motivated, self-starter, always looking to share acquired knowledge with others and actively seeks to apply within own projects.

Adapt in cross-cultural organizations e.g. various geographic locations, cultural sensitivities, effective communication. International experience is a plus.

An interest in, and knowledge of, video games is essential.

Has leadership experience in managing, mentoring and inspiring a team.

Highly computer, social media and technology literate including proficiency in MS Office and G Suite.

Help us to see you…

Are collaborative, a team player and a creative problem solver

Can influence at a senior level, working comfortably with senior teams internally and externally

Are confident and empathetic in negotiations

Are respectful, curious and an entrepreneur

Have something we need …your X Factor

