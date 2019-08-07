The IGF 2020 call for judges is now open!

Today's the day: Applications are now open to serve as a judge in the 2020 Independent Games Festival Awards!

As in years past, IGF organizers have issued the call for new judges via this application form. We're always looking for new game developers, journalists and academics to be a part of the judging body for this competition, so if you think you'd be a good fit, apply before September 3rd!

If you are involved in the games industry in any capacity and are not submitting a game to this year's festival, feel free to express your interest in becoming a judge by filling out the application. This year we're also welcoming interest in Jury participation: Jury members are a small, select group of industry experts who make the honorable mention, finalist and winner selections.

We will be accepting applications through September 3rd. Please note that we can't guarantee all applications will be accepted -- if you've been selected, you'll receive an email from us when our judging process begins. If you were a judge for the 2019 IGF awards and rated at least one game, you will be automatically invited and do not need to complete this form! If any information has changed you can update it by logging into your account once the Judging phase is active and updating there.

Now that submissions are officially open for IGF 2020, you can refer to our official rules for the IGF Competition in much greater detail.

The IGF Awards will once again be held during GDC week and are available to attend for all GDC 2020 pass-holders. If you can't be there in person, enjoy the awards livestreamed on the official GDC Twitch channel Wednesday, March 18th at 6:30 PM PT!

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to drop us an email at chairperson (at) igf.com. Hope you're all having a great year, and we're all looking forward to seeing what you're all preparing for this year's Festival!

