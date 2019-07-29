Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: What an art-house indie learned from a year of working in F2P

August 2, 2019 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC session, PlayDots' Margaret Robertson reveals some surprising truths about design practice, business priorities, and career satisfaction in the course of a shift from an indie career to one at a successful free-to-play game company.

This is a talk worth seeing, as it may give you fresh insight into the F2P game business, help you better understand what skills transfer between F2P and indie game dev and see why cross-pollination is important to the industry.

If you missed it at GDC back in 2017, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Robertson's talk completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

