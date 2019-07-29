Video: What an art-house indie learned from a year of working in F2P

In this 2017 GDC session, PlayDots' Margaret Robertson reveals some surprising truths about design practice, business priorities, and career satisfaction in the course of a shift from an indie career to one at a successful free-to-play game company.

This is a talk worth seeing, as it may give you fresh insight into the F2P game business, help you better understand what skills transfer between F2P and indie game dev and see why cross-pollination is important to the industry.

If you missed it at GDC back in 2017, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Robertson's talk completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

