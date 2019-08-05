DIY game platform Roblox has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, according to developer Roblox Corporation.

Roblox hosts a wide range user-created games and virtual worlds covering a smorgasbord of genres, and initially launched back in August 2006.

Although it's been out in the wild for well over a decade, Roblox has been growing rapidly in recent years.

For instance, it has only been four months since the game crossed 90 million monthly active users, with that milestone arriving just seven months after it passed the 70 million mark.

That means Roblox has now added 30 million monthly active users since September 2018, increasing its playerbase by around 43 percent in under a year.