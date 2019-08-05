Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Roblox has surpassed 100 million monthly active users

Roblox has surpassed 100 million monthly active users

August 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

DIY game platform Roblox has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, according to developer Roblox Corporation

Roblox hosts a wide range user-created games and virtual worlds covering a smorgasbord of genres, and initially launched back in August 2006. 

Although it's been out in the wild for well over a decade, Roblox has been growing rapidly in recent years. 

For instance, it has only been four months since the game crossed 90 million monthly active users, with that milestone arriving just seven months after it passed the 70 million mark. 

That means Roblox has now added 30 million monthly active users since September 2018, increasing its playerbase by around 43 percent in under a year.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.05.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.04.19]
Technical Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.02.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Austn, Texas, United States
[08.02.19]
Senior Community Manager, World of Warships


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image