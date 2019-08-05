Nexon to acquire Swedish game developer Embark Studios

Nexon has laid plans to fully acquire Embark Studios, a Swedish game development studio set up in 2018 by DICE founder Patrick Söderlund.

The arrangement announced today sees Nexon increasing its stake in the company from 66.1 percent to 72.8 percent, and allows the company to fully acquire any remaining shares over the next five years.

Since Embark first opened, Nexon has been gradually investing more and more in Embark and raising its ownership in the process. Just last month, Nexon became the majority owner of Embark by raising its stake in the company from 32.8 percent to 66.1 percent, making Embark a consolidated subsidiary of the Nexon Group in the progress.

These latest investment and acquisition plans seek to further the Tokyo-based company’s goal of expanding its focus on the West, thanks in no small part to the fact that it now plans to have Embark drive its Western development strategy.