Video: Delivering data-driven dynamic gameplay effects in For Honor

In this 2017 GDC talk, Ubisoft's Aurelie Le Chevalier dives into For Honor's modifiers system, a data-driven system that allows designers to dynamically create gameplay effects.

It was a thorough, behind-the-scenes breakdown of the system, which can handle anything from simply buffing/debuffing character stats (damage, speed, etc.) to AI decision-making, areas of effects, and attack properties.

There was also a lot of frank talk about the problems encountered while designing this system, and how the For Honor team overcame them, so if you missed seeing it live don't miss your chance to now watch this talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

