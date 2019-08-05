Slitherine acquires Master of Magic publishing rights from Atari

Strategy game developer Slitherine has picked up the full publishing rights to the Master of Magic franchise from Atari, though terms of the arrangement weren't publicly shared.

The now-defunct studio Simtex launched Master of Magic back in 1994 and, while it has since been released for PlayStation and Windows, the popular classic game has yet to see an official sequel.

“We are looking forward to working on this immensely popular franchise”, said development director Iain McNeil. “We know there is a high level of responsibility when we try and develop sequels or successors to popular IPs."

Slitherine hasn’t fully detailed its plans for the series, but notes in a post on its website that the studio endeavors to create sequels to classic titles that do justice to the brands each is based on, and points to coming sequels to Close Combat and Fantasy General as examples of this.