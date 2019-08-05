Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Slitherine acquires Master of Magic publishing rights from Atari

Slitherine acquires Master of Magic publishing rights from Atari

August 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Strategy game developer Slitherine has picked up the full publishing rights to the Master of Magic franchise from Atari, though terms of the arrangement weren't publicly shared.

The now-defunct studio Simtex launched Master of Magic back in 1994 and, while it has since been released for PlayStation and Windows, the popular classic game has yet to see an official sequel.

“We are looking forward to working on this immensely popular franchise”, said development director Iain McNeil. “We know there is a high level of responsibility when we try and develop sequels or successors to popular IPs."

Slitherine hasn’t fully detailed its plans for the series, but notes in a post on its website that the studio endeavors to create sequels to classic titles that do justice to the brands each is based on, and points to coming sequels to Close Combat and Fantasy General as examples of this.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.05.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.02.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Austn, Texas, United States
[08.02.19]
Senior Community Manager, World of Warships
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[08.02.19]
Lead Real-time VFX


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image