Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn firsthand what's working in AR advertising at XRDC this fall!

Learn firsthand what's working in AR advertising at XRDC this fall!

August 6, 2019 | By Staff
August 6, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, XRDC

Come out to XRDC at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco this October to hear, firsthand, how augmented reality is reshaping the advertising industry!

In a special Brand Experience track talk on "AR Advertising and Commerce: What's Working?" ARtillery Intelligence chief analyst Mike Boland will share market data and practical insights on how customers interact with AR ads and why.

This is a great talk to see if you're at all curious about how AR development skills are being used in commerce, or want to know specifically what strategies work for delivering approachable, enticing AR brand experiences.

AR advertising derived $418 million in 2018. According to ARtillery Intelligence, that number will grow to $2.46 billion by 2022. Check out Boland's talk to learn how AR advertising opportunities will expand beyond branded lenses, what needs to happen for the industry will get there, as well as what's working today and how business models are developing.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[08.06.19]
University Practitioner/Senior University Practitioner in Computer Games Design (2 posts)
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[08.06.19]
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Technical Games Design
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.06.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.06.19]
QA Tester


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image