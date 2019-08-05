Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 5, 2019
Layoffs at Nexon America as two California-based offices are closed

August 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
According to social media posts from developers affected, a number of staff within Nexon America are being laid off as at least two of the company's California-based subsidiaries are closed down.

So far, it looks as if both Nexon M and Nexon's Division Partners Office are being closed. A post on LinkedIn from one of the people affected notes that some Division Partners Office staff have been relocated to other positions, but it seems that several developers at both offices are now left without work.

Production manager Chris Jung shared a post on LinkedIn calling attention to the closure of the Division Partners Office today, a post that also shares the LinkedIn profiles of some of the developers affected in an effort to help those that had been working at the office land new jobs following the closure.

Nexon’s Division Partners Office provided live operations, QA, community management, marketing, production, and publishing support for three games in the West: Mabinogi, Rocket Arena, and one unannounced title. 

According to a previous post from senior recruiter Richard Diaz-Villanueva on LinkedIn, Nexon M, Nexon America's Emeryville, California-based publishing office, is also due to close down this month, leaving a number of developers with experience in product management, marketing, customer service, QA, finance, and more without employment.

We've reached out to Nexon for comment and details on the extent of the closures, layoffs and other effects of the Nexon America restructuring, and will update this story following a reply. If you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

