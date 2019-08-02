Get a job: HB Studios is hiring an Experienced Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Video games are awesome. Sport is also awesome. Combine them together with your friends and it’s a veritable cocktail of excitement, argument and one-upmanship destined to forge lifelong friendships and rather annoying arch-enemies who you would love to digitally batter just one more time.

Here at HB Studios, we’ve been creating world class videogames for 20 years with the likes of EA Sports and 2K Sports. We even have our very own number one golf game IP on PlayStation, Xbox and PC called The Golf Club. Overall, we’ve been a part of over 50 game releases.

So if you have amazing programming skills and know lots of stuff about C#, C++, JavaScript and that kind of thing, drop us a line. If you know the Unity game engine inside-out, that’s just on the nose right there so also drop us a line. We live on the east coast of Canada and we think you should, too. The friendliest people, the incredible Summers and spectacular beaches, the vibe and energy of our province’s university city… and to top it all off – the hole-in-one, the three pointer, the knock-out blow – we’re super nice human beings, all 75 of us.

We offer competitive salaries, a couple of free games every year, matching pension contributions, a healthcare package, company events, profit share and lots of other fruity goodness. We even have our own 250-seat theatre for those family and friends’ movie nights. So come join the gang, we’re the biggest and best indie developer in Atlantic Canada!

Purpose

To design and implement code and script as needed for a project, in accordance with schedules agreed upon with the Technical Lead.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Work closely with fellow Software Engineers and members of other disciplines on the project team.

Ensure that the Technical Lead is aware of the progress of assigned work.

Alert the Technical Lead of any issues that could disrupt agreed-upon schedules.

Ensure work is delivered on schedule and to the required standard of quality.

Key Results

High quality work delivered on time.

Positive working relationships fostered with other team members from all disciplines.

Essential Skills, Knowledge and Experience

Passion for video games.

Willingness to learn new tools, engines and languages.

Practical experience programming in C++.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Self-motivated and willingness to take initiative.

Demonstrated ability in written and verbal communication.

Strong team player.

Fundamental math skills (matrices, vectors, algebra, etc.).

Computer Science (or similar) Graduate, and four years of relevant experience.

Desirable Skills, Knowledge and Experience

Experience with a variety of programming languages (C#, Lua, JavaScript, SQL).

Interest in specific game programming disciplines (i.e. artificial intelligence, rendering, user interface, audio, etc.).

Experience with 3D graphics programming (Shaders, DirectX, OpenGL).

Experience working on video games.

Experience with Windows programming.

Advanced knowledge in math and physics.

Unity experience.

Interested? Apply now.

