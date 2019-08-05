Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Digital net revenue up to $427.8 million for the quarter at Take-Two Interactive

Digital net revenue up to $427.8 million for the quarter at Take-Two Interactive

August 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Take-Two Interactive has closed out the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year with both net revenue and net bookings on the rise, prompting the company to raise its full-year projections after only one quarter.

Net bookings jumped 46 percent year-over-year, coming in at $422.2 million from the quarter ending June 30 while net revenue rose 39 percent to $540.5 million.

As such, net revenue from digital sources grew from $315 million $427.8 million year-over-year, a 36 percent jump, and now represents 79 percent of total net revenue for the quarter. The Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K19, Borderlands, and Civilization franchises are all credited as big earners in this category during the last three months.

Breaking that down into net bookings, or the “net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period,” those same franchises helped Q1’s net bookings increase 51 percent year-over-year, rising from $252.8 million to $382.5 million for the quarter.

This quarter saw the official launch of Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode at Take-Two subsidiary Rockstar Games, but the launch of the developer’s popular casino-focused update for Grand Theft Auto Online notably came after Q1 had closed, so any boost from that launch won’t be reflected until Q2 is posted.

Looking forward, Take Two and its subsidies have games like Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyNBA 2K20Borderlands 3WWE 2K20 and The Outer Worlds on the way later in the financial year, and the company specifically notes as well that the results of Q1 led it to bump up its full-year projections.

Take-Two Interactive now expects to see net revenue between $2.83 to $2.93 billion and net income from $425 million to $454 million for the full financial year.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.05.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.02.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Austn, Texas, United States
[08.02.19]
Senior Community Manager, World of Warships
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[08.02.19]
Lead Real-time VFX


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image