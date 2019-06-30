Final Fantasy and Romancing SaGa boost sales at Square Enix despite profit downturn

Net sales are up but profits are down at Square Enix, which just posted its financials for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The Final Fantasy maker saw net sales increase by 19.1 percent year-on-year to 53.3 billion yen (500.9 million), while profits dipped by 26.3 percent to 4.12 billion yen ($38.7 million).

Looking specifically at the Japanese company's Digital Entertainment division, which houses its video game operations, net sales rose by 17.5 percent year-on-year to 37.2 billion yen ($349.6 million). Operating income, meanwhile, increased by 35.7 percent to 7.62 billion yen ($71.6 million) over the same period.

The company attributed those results to the launch of Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster and Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, along with the notable performance of Romancing SaGa Re: Universe on mobile.

Square also revealed subscription revenue for Final Fantasy XIV remains "strong" thanks to the release of the Shadowbringers expansion, which again helped drive net sales and operating income.

Based on its performance this quarter, Square still expects to achieve consolidated net sales of 270 billion yen ($2.48 billion) and profits of 16.8 billion yen ($154 million) by the end of the financial year on March 31, 2020.