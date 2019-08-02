Video: How Slay the Spire achieved success through marketability

In this 2019 GDC talk, Mega Crit Games' Casey Yano shares how specific decisions helped make the studio's hit game Slay the Spire one of the top-selling indie releases of 2018.

It's a thoughtful talk in which Yano runs down the process of adding value to a game in concert with your players. He explained the ups and downs of initially debuting Slay the Spire on Steam's Early Access service, and the reasoning behind weekly patching, community building, and design decisions that maximized the game's availability to players.

It's a great talk, especially if you're working in indie dev, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

