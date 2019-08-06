Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 6, 2019
August 6, 2019
August 6, 2019
Fig to pay lump sum to Wasteland 3 investors as Microsoft buys publishing rights

August 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Those that invested in inXile’s Wasteland 3 through its Fig crowdfunding campaign will receive a 132 percent return on their investment, rather than the performance-based payout outlined in Fig’s usual equity crowdfunding program.

That payout will be one lump sum rather than a series of returns following the game’s launch, though it makes for a higher dividend rate than the one originally listed in the Wasteland 3 campaign. The reason for this sudden switch, Fig explains in an email, is that Microsoft has purchased Fig's publishing rights for the game for nearly $2.3 million.

If this all sounds a little familiar, it’s because nearly the exact same thing happened with the Fig-funded game Psychonauts 2 this week, though the percentages and payouts differ just slightly.

Both inExile and Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine were acquired by Microsoft within the past year, and it seems the company has now sat down with Fig to settle some of the details surrounding the crowdfunding campaigns that helped the games raise millions.

The Wasteland 3 deal sees investors receiving a dividend rate of 85 percent (as opposed to the campaign’s original 70 percent rate), and results in a payout of $1,320.75 per $1,000 share.

“As you may already know, inXile joined the Microsoft family late last year - we are excited for them for this next stage in their journey of making unique and creative games and can't wait to see what they do next,” explains the email. “As a part of this transition, Microsoft has also recently purchased Fig's publishing rights for Wasteland 3, for a price of $2,295,000 which will provide a positive return to all investors in Fig Game Shares.”

Both Wasteland 3 and Psychonauts 2 are among the largest campaigns Fig has hosted to date, with both raising over $3 million before funding closed. In the case of Wasteland 3, the game raised $3.12 million of its $2.75 million goal. Around $2.25 million of that total came from the sale of Fig Shares.

