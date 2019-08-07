Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Chat with Creature in the Well dev Adam Volker at 3PM EST

August 7, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Soon, pinball-inspired hack-and-slash game Creature in the Well will finally be making its debut, showing off an interesting mix of Zelda-inspired dungeon crawling/puzzling and pinball-flavored mechanics that got us at Gamasutra excited back in May. 

In advance of the game's release, Flight School Studio art/co-creative creative director Adam Volker is dropping by the GDC Twitch channel today at 3PM EST to chat about the game's design and development, and is taking your questions from Twitch chat! If you want to know more about the making of Creature in the Well, be sure to drop by and ask away!

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa 

