Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'feels good' about Google Stadia's release

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'feels good' about Google Stadia's release

August 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick is optimistic about Stadia, though he notes that how the platform will fare with players remains to be seen.

Speaking during a call with investors this week, Zelnick discussed the coming cloud-based game platform in a Q&A, sharing insight into the company’s conversations with Google, and its overall opinion of Stadia in the process.

In short: “We are supportive of Stadia. We feel really good about that release,” says Zelnick.

Notably, he stands in support of Stadia’s traditional business model. While the platform will support programs like Ubisoft's Uplay+ that offer access to a subscriber-only game library, titles on the platform will be purchased for full price, as they would be on any physical game console.

“We've always said that you want to distinguish a distribution technology from a business model, the business model that we're using is one that's tried and true, which is downloading or streaming for sale,” says Zelnick.

On the technical front, he echos comments from Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot and says that bringing games to the platform so far seems to be a fairly straightforward process and, on a technical front, relatively seamless. “There are some minor challenges,” notes Zelnick, “Nothing that we can’t surmount.”

One of Take-Two’s subsidiaries, 2K Games, already has a title slated for a Stadia release, and Zelnick says that Google has made it so making titles available on the platform has very little friction.

“Google has been exceedingly helpful,” says Zelnick. “We feel very good about the opportunity. It remains to be seen how the platform works. They're awfully talented and they are very, very committed. So fingers crossed that meets and exceeds consumers expectations.”

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.06.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.06.19]
QA Tester
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.01.19]
Community Management Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[07.31.19]
UI Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image