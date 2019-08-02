Get a job: Join iGotcha Studios as a Senior Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Stockholm, Sweden

iGotcha Studios is a small and growing independent game studio consisting of experienced and passionate developers. Our main focus is to develop location based games for mobile platforms. Our office is located just outside the central station with an abundance of restaurants, gyms and shops within walking distance. All our employees have competitive salaries and benefits.

Now that we have secured a solid financial founding from reputable investors, we are looking to expand our development team!

Job Description

We are seeking two passionate Senior Designers ready to join an exciting, growing studio. You should be comfortable with working across disciplines, able to take initiative and independently find creative solutions to complex problems. We strive for creativity and need you to venture outside of your comfort zone, learning and implementing a new way of gaming on mobile.

Both Designers will work on every company’s projects, but one will specialise in Live Operation of our released project with a focus on Content Creation and Data Analysis, while the other will specialise on pitching new projects and lay the groundwork for an unannounced IP game.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the design vision for our original location-based game

Take ownership of the design and balancing of game and economy systems

Write clear and comprehensive documentation

Playtest, balance and provide feedback on new features

Know the balance between new mobile game design and best practices

Work closely with artists and coders to implement new game features

Be creative and vocal to improve the development team and process

PERSONAL TRAITS

You are quality-oriented and meticulous

You make realistic time estimates and know your limits and weaknesses

You have excellent analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent communication and team working skills

A strong passion for mobile games

REQUIREMENTS

4+ Years of experience as a Mobile Designer

2+ released mobile titles

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENT FOR LIVE OPS SENIOR DESIGNER

Experience working with analytics tools

Experience working on an active live-ops service and evolved game features within that service

Highly proficient in excel and modeling game economies

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENT FOR PITCHING SENIOR DESIGNER

You can create powerful visual presentations to express concepts and ideas

Experience working Powerpoint, InDesign or similar tools.

Experience writing pitch documents aimed at Publishers, Stakeholders or External people.

Also include links to any external projects, GitHub repositories, LinkedIn profile, Blog posts etc.

Interested? Apply now.

