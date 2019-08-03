Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GDC 2020 seeks smart game industry Business & Marketing talks!

August 7, 2019 | By Staff
If you have a great idea for a talk on game production, marketing, or the business of making and selling games that would fit in well at the 2020 Game Developers Conference, now is the time to submit it! 

That's because GDC 2020 organizers are still accepting submissions to present lectures, roundtables, panels, posters and tutorials through Thursday, August 15th.

This will be the 34th edition of GDC, which continues to be the world's largest and longest-running event serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games. It's happening next March in San Francisco, and will once again host thousands of game developers from all around the world for a week of learning, networking and inspiration.

To best serve that audience, the folks who organize the GDC 2019 Business & Marketing track of talks are looking for smart, interesting talks that will help other game industry professionals better understand the state of the industry. 

Specfically, the Business & Marketing track is soliciting submissions that cover the following topics:

Key Platforms of Today & Tomorrow

  • Platform analyses and cases studies including real data
  • Development and marketing budget planning for new platforms

Marketing & User Acquisition

  • Innovative marketing strategies including social, influencer, search & discovery optimization
  • Community management, customer service, and open development
  • User acquisition techniques, including real data
  • Impact of marketing, live ops and on-going development on the wider business

Financing

  • Crowdfunding, presales, ICO's, and traditional options like VC, project financing, and publisher financing

Company Values

  • Building culture, setting goals, developing talent

Streaming

  • Working with streamers, and building games for streaming
  • Data on streamers impact on revenue, retention
  • How to monetize streaming of your game
  • VR and AR/VR platform analyses with real data
  • AR / Mixed Reality platform opportunities

Esports

  • Building a game for esports, or developing your esports scene
  • Revenue opportunities in esports

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2020 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

