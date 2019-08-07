Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chinese publisher NetEase is building a $725 million esports park in Shanghai

Chinese publisher NetEase is building a $725 million esports park in Shanghai

August 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Chinese developer-publisher NetEase has unveiled plans to build a $725 million esports park in Shanghai, according to a report from Technode.

NetEase is best known for creating games specifically for the Chinese market and distributing popular western releases like Minecraft: Pocket Edition and EVE Online in the east.

It's thought the new park will help NetEase take on major rival Tencent, which is a big player in the world of esports due to its involvement with popular titles like League of Legends and Honor of Kings.  

NetEase laid out its ambitions for the building at the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Congress over the weekend, and explained the centerpiece of the park will be "China's first large professional esports stadium."

The multi-million dollar complex will apparently also include facilities for game development, team building, and talent training. The first stage of the park is already under construction, and when completed will help further the Shanghai government's plan to make the city an esports capital within the next five years.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Senior Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Project Manager
MADFINGER Games
MADFINGER Games — Brno, Czech Republic
[08.07.19]
Platform Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image