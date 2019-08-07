Chinese publisher NetEase is building a $725 million esports park in Shanghai

Chinese developer-publisher NetEase has unveiled plans to build a $725 million esports park in Shanghai, according to a report from Technode.

NetEase is best known for creating games specifically for the Chinese market and distributing popular western releases like Minecraft: Pocket Edition and EVE Online in the east.

It's thought the new park will help NetEase take on major rival Tencent, which is a big player in the world of esports due to its involvement with popular titles like League of Legends and Honor of Kings.

NetEase laid out its ambitions for the building at the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Congress over the weekend, and explained the centerpiece of the park will be "China's first large professional esports stadium."

The multi-million dollar complex will apparently also include facilities for game development, team building, and talent training. The first stage of the park is already under construction, and when completed will help further the Shanghai government's plan to make the city an esports capital within the next five years.