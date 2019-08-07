DuckTales: Remastered is being pulled from digital stores on August 8

Capcom will begin pulling DuckTales: Remastered from online stores from August 8, meaning the digital verison of the game will no longer be available for purchase on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and the Wii U.

The company broke the news in a short blog post, but neglected to explain why the revamped version of the classic NES platformer is being yanked from digital shelves.

As you'd expect, anybody who already owns the game all be able to re-download it after August 8, while disc-based versions will also continue to install and play normally.

Still, it's a situation that highlights the potential perils of a future where digital downloads rule the roost, as Capcom has just pulled a game from sale without offering so much as an explanation.

To help people jump aboard before DuckTales: Remastered is sent to meet its maker, Capcom is currently offering the game at 75 percent off on most platforms. You can find out exactly when the platformer is being removed from each platform over on the Capcom blog.