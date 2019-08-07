Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

DuckTales: Remastered is being pulled from digital stores on August 8

DuckTales: Remastered is being pulled from digital stores on August 8

August 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Capcom will begin pulling DuckTales: Remastered from online stores from August 8, meaning the digital verison of the game will no longer be available for purchase on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and the Wii U. 

The company broke the news in a short blog post, but neglected to explain why the revamped version of the classic NES platformer is being yanked from digital shelves. 

As you'd expect, anybody who already owns the game all be able to re-download it after August 8, while disc-based versions will also continue to install and play normally.

Still, it's a situation that highlights the potential perils of a future where digital downloads rule the roost, as Capcom has just pulled a game from sale without offering so much as an explanation. 

To help people jump aboard before DuckTales: Remastered is sent to meet its maker, Capcom is currently offering the game at 75 percent off on most platforms. You can find out exactly when the platformer is being removed from each platform over on the Capcom blog.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Project Manager
MADFINGER Games
MADFINGER Games — Brno, Czech Republic
[08.07.19]
Platform Developer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[08.07.19]
UI Programmer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[08.07.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image