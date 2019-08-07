Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

DayZ has been refused classification by the Australian ratings board

DayZ has been refused classification by the Australian ratings board

August 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

DayZ has been refused classification in Australia despite having been previously approved for sale in the region. 

The notoriously strict Australian Classification Board (ACB) has refused to give the survival game, which officially launched in December 2018 after five years in early access, an age rating because it depicts a variety of adult themes that might offend some players.

"[The game has been refused classification because it] deals with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified," reads the official ACB explanation

It's not uncommon for games to be refused classification in Australia, with familiar names like Saints Row IV and We Happy Few having also been denied a rating in recent times. What's particularly interesting about this case, however, is that DayZ had already been approved multiple times following submissions by developer Bohemia Interactive.

The fact the latest submission comes from retail distributor Five Star Games rather than Bohemia suggests the ACB has taken issue with the planned physical edition of DayZ. That said, it's unclear how or why the two versions would offer different depictions of those offensive adult themes mentioned above. 

As if that wasn't confusing enough, the digital version of DayZ remains on sale in Australia at the time of writing, which again implies the ACB has clocked an issue unique to the upcoming physical release. We've reached out to Five Star Games to see if they can shed more light on the matter, and will update the story when we hear back.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Senior Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Project Manager
MADFINGER Games
MADFINGER Games — Brno, Czech Republic
[08.07.19]
Platform Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image