Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony to launch platform-wide rules on loot box disclosures

August 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The Entertainment Software Association is working with both game makers and platform owners to create more transparent loot box systems, a move toward self-regulation announced as the FTC begins its investigation into loot box use with a public workshop today.

Specifically, the ESA says that Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft have all committed to introducing new platform-wide policies that will require developers to list the relative odds for any randomized loot boxes included in games launched on their platforms. The same goes for loot boxes added in through post-launch updates as well.

So far, none of the three console makers have detailed exactly when these new rules will take effect, but the ESA notes that all three are targeting a 2020 rollout.

On top of that, the ESA says that several of its member companies have already made moves to disclose the odds of loot boxes in their games, or have committed to include easy to access probability disclosures in their new games and updates before the end of 2020.

It lists Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda, Bungie, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast as companies that have disclosures already out or in the works, and notes that many other member companies are considering doing the same.

