Video: A postmortem of indie kingdom-builder Kingdoms & Castles

In this 2019 GDC session, Lion Shield LLC's Peter Angstadt walks through the development and release of the studio's popular city-building game Kingdoms & Castles.

It was a great talk that offered some useful indie dev insight, as Angstadt explained how the game evolved and how the team verified the viability of Kingdoms and Castles by testing audience interest before release.

Angstadt also walked through some of the ups and downs of the game's development, and what made it a commercial success, so if you missed it at GDC this year make sure to catch his talk now that it's free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

