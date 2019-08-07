Release date changes on Steam now appear to require Valve's approval

Valve looks to have made a change to the way Steam handles release dates for upcoming games. According to a post spotted by PCGamesN, attempting to change the release date of an unreleased game on Steam now prompts developers to contact Valve to make the change a reality.

A screenshot of the message itself was posted to Reddit by a user that tells PCGamesN they work at an indie label, and the text shared notes that developers “should be pretty certain that your new date is the date you will release” before notifying Valve of the change.

The apparent change itself follows concerns from developers and publishers that some companies with games on Steam routinely change the listed release date of their unreleased games in order to gain visibility on steam’s Popular Upcoming list.

Previously, the system didn’t have any real limitations on how often developers could change that date so the policy shift highlighted in that Reddit post is quite a change. We've reached out to Valve in the meantime for more details on this additional step.

The message goes on to note that, though the process for making release date changes has changed, developers still must manually set a game live on Steam, and can do so at any point “regardless of what your intended release date is set as.”