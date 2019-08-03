Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a Project Manager

Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a Project Manager

August 7, 2019 | By Staff
August 7, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Project Manager, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Project Managers are the primary keepers and managers of the project schedules, working closely with Production, Project Directors, and Studio Leadership to ensure they are managing the project on-time, to established quality bars, and on budget.

Responsibilities:

Scheduling and Prioritization

  • Organize and maintain the project schedule.
  • Assist teams with scope and deadline management during sprints and milestones.
  • Work with Production and Directors to establish a project and feature road map and schedule.
  • Assist in validating project staffing requirements.
  • Partner with Production and Directors to manage scope, quality, and prioritization of work.

Employee Relations and Communication

  • Identify, analyze, and help resolve team organizational issues and monitor progress.
  • Proactively identify project risks, issues, and triggers. Establish contingency plans as needed.
  • Regular communication with key stakeholders to provide project status updates.
  • Collaborate with team to achieve project deliverables and goals.
  • Manage the change-request process, ensuring all workflows are clearly defined and processes are documented.
  • Facilitate communication among teams as needed.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in game development as a Producer, Agile Coach, SCRUM Master, Project Manager, or Development Manager, and have worked with or led a team through a full product cycle.
  • Able to create, manage, and maintain custom team reports using Excel, Hansoft, Word, VISIO, and other standard tools.
  • Experience managing a project, including establishing project plans and budgets, determining task dependencies, assigning tasks, and implementing operational changes.
  • Capable of identifying and mitigating risks. Able to take appropriate steps to resolve difficulties, including changes to work methods, technologies, and project schedules.
  • Ability to take ownership and move projects forward despite obstacles and issues.
  • Able to learn quickly and apply new concepts, principles, and processes.
  • Maintain a solution-oriented approach to development.
  • Professional communication and interpersonal skills, including conflict resolution.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Senior Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.07.19]
Project Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.06.19]
Producer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.05.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image