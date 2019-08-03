Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a Project Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Champaign, Illinois

Project Managers are the primary keepers and managers of the project schedules, working closely with Production, Project Directors, and Studio Leadership to ensure they are managing the project on-time, to established quality bars, and on budget.

Responsibilities:

Scheduling and Prioritization

Organize and maintain the project schedule.

Assist teams with scope and deadline management during sprints and milestones.

Work with Production and Directors to establish a project and feature road map and schedule.

Assist in validating project staffing requirements.

Partner with Production and Directors to manage scope, quality, and prioritization of work.

Employee Relations and Communication

Identify, analyze, and help resolve team organizational issues and monitor progress.

Proactively identify project risks, issues, and triggers. Establish contingency plans as needed.

Regular communication with key stakeholders to provide project status updates.

Collaborate with team to achieve project deliverables and goals.

Manage the change-request process, ensuring all workflows are clearly defined and processes are documented.

Facilitate communication among teams as needed.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in game development as a Producer, Agile Coach, SCRUM Master, Project Manager, or Development Manager, and have worked with or led a team through a full product cycle.

Able to create, manage, and maintain custom team reports using Excel, Hansoft, Word, VISIO, and other standard tools.

Experience managing a project, including establishing project plans and budgets, determining task dependencies, assigning tasks, and implementing operational changes.

Capable of identifying and mitigating risks. Able to take appropriate steps to resolve difficulties, including changes to work methods, technologies, and project schedules.

Ability to take ownership and move projects forward despite obstacles and issues.

Able to learn quickly and apply new concepts, principles, and processes.

Maintain a solution-oriented approach to development.

Professional communication and interpersonal skills, including conflict resolution.

