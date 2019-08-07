Watch Creature in the Well dev Adam Volker break down its pinball-based puzzles

Later this year Creature in the Well, the pinball-meets-hack-and-slash adventure game from Flight School Studio, will finally debut on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It's a really unique game that balances an arcade-y pinball-themed game mechanic with a melancholic comic book vibe that, to quote its creators, builds on the foundation established by classic games like Breakout and Pong.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Creature in the Well co-creative director Adam Volker dropped by to discuss the game's design and development. In particular, he was able to discuss how Flight School approaches making games as a whole, how he and his collaborator Bohdon Sayre designed the game's puzzles, and how they approached mixing an abstract mechanic with a deliberate aesthetic.

For your convenience, we've uploaded the full conversation with Volker in the video above. If you're interested in more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel!