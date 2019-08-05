Learn how AR is transforming businesses and increasing ROI at XRDC!

Companies around the world are improving their business and increasing their profitability with new augmented reality technologies, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have a unique opportunity to see how!

That's because Scope AR cofounder and CEO Scott Montgomerie will be there to present an exciting Enterprise track talk on "Show Them the ROI: How AR is Transforming Decades Old Business Processes to Deliver Impressive Results."

Make time to see this talk, because you'll get case study examples of early Fortune 500 enterprise adopters of AR and the return on investment (ROI) they're seeing. Examples will show how AR is positively impacting the bottom line, including how organizations such as Lockheed Martin has improved overall worker efficiency by 42 percent and reduced the time it takes to interpret work instructions by more than 95 percent, how Unilever has reduced equipment downtime by 50 percent, and how Prince Castle has achieved a 100 percent success rate of accurately diagnosing a problem and needed repair the first time.

You'll also learn how AR can significantly enhance real-time knowledge transfer, and walk away with specific steps for how you can implement AR within your organizations.

