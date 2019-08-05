Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Now's the time to submit your best Design talk ideas for GDC 2020!

August 8, 2019 | By Staff
Game makers, if you have a great idea for a talk that would fit in well with the Design track of talks at Game Developers Conference 2020 in March, organizers want to hear it -- and soon!

That's because GDC 2020 organizers are only accepting submissions to present lectures, roundtables, panels, posters and tutorials through next Thursday, August 15th! 

GDC 2020 is happening March 16th through the 20th at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California, and will again play host to thousands of game developers from all around the world for a week of learning, networking and inspiration.

It's going to be the 34th edition of GDC, the world's largest and longest-running event serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games, and as always, organizers are looking for submissions of expert talks that would be a great fit for the show! 

But of course, today we want to specifically highlight what GDC Advisory Board members are looking for in a great Design talk. With that in mind, here's a bit of guidance on what organizers are looking to see in a Design talk submission:

Design submissions in all areas are welcome, and we are particularly interested in high quality, deep and insightful game design talks presented at an advanced level for experienced professional game designers.

These can range from the production side of design (such as designing characters for diverse audiences or dealing with testing for a procedural content generation system), to the nuts and bolts design problems of character ability tuning, to the aesthetics side of design (such as how to create an interactive space that elicits certain emotions from players) - or anything in-between.

As usual, we have seen amazing new developments in hardware and platforms, an ongoing evolution of business models, and huge changes to our audiences and the way they engage with our games - talks that explore and explain the impact of these changes and how to better design games in consideration of them will be especially welcome. The key is to show that you have deep and non-intuitive insights into your topic, forged through hands-on experience working on relevant games

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2020 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

