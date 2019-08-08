Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Animoca Brands acquires digital collectibles marketplace Quidd for $5 million

Animoca Brands acquires digital collectibles marketplace Quidd for $5 million

August 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Mobile game developer Animoca Brands has fully acquired digital collectibles marketplace Quidd in a share-only deal worth $5 million. 

Quidd owns and runs an online marketplace where users can buy and sell digital collectibles like stickers, GIFs, cards, and 3D digital toys. It claims to have the "worlds largest assortment" of digital collectibles, and has established partnerships with big names like Disney, Marvel, HBO, and the NBA.  

Animoca claims the deal significantly increases its economic potential in the digital collections sector, and will also help broker a "powerful set" of intellectual property and media relationships.

To date, Quidd has generated over $10 million in revenue, and currently host a community of 6.8 million users who've collectively sold more than 2.1 billion virtual collectibles. 

This isn't the first purchase Animoca has made in recent months, with the company also acquiring token mining engine maker Gamma and Trilliona developer Skytree.

Related Jobs

Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[08.08.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[08.08.19]
Gameplay Networking Programmer - All Levels
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[08.08.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[08.08.19]
Lead Audio Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image