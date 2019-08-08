Animoca Brands acquires digital collectibles marketplace Quidd for $5 million

Mobile game developer Animoca Brands has fully acquired digital collectibles marketplace Quidd in a share-only deal worth $5 million.

Quidd owns and runs an online marketplace where users can buy and sell digital collectibles like stickers, GIFs, cards, and 3D digital toys. It claims to have the "worlds largest assortment" of digital collectibles, and has established partnerships with big names like Disney, Marvel, HBO, and the NBA.

Animoca claims the deal significantly increases its economic potential in the digital collections sector, and will also help broker a "powerful set" of intellectual property and media relationships.

To date, Quidd has generated over $10 million in revenue, and currently host a community of 6.8 million users who've collectively sold more than 2.1 billion virtual collectibles.

This isn't the first purchase Animoca has made in recent months, with the company also acquiring token mining engine maker Gamma and Trilliona developer Skytree.