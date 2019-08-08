Square Enix shutting down Star Ocean: Anamnesis in the West after little over a year

Square Enix is shutting down the western version of Star Ocean: Anamnesis just over a year after the mobile title launched globally.

It seems like the Japanese version of the free-to-play RPG will continue to operate, however, the English version will be shut down on November 5, 2019, at 9pm PDT.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Square failed to offer a reason for the shut down, but said the decision was made with a "heavy heart."

As of today, all of Anamnesis' in-app purchases and currency have been disabled, with Square instead allowing players to unlock new characters by playing certain missions.