Report: Parent company of publisher Annapurna Interactive is exploring bankruptcy

Annapurna Pictures, the movie production house and parent company of Florence, Gorogora, and Donut County publisher Annapurna Interactive, is considering bankruptcy.

The Hollywood Reporter claims the company has hired a law firm to explore bankruptcy protection, with Annapurna having lost a huge chunk of cash following a succession of lukewarm movie releases and scrapped projects.

Explaining the situation in a letter to staff, Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison confirmed the company is looking at a variety of "restructuring deals with financial institutions," but said such a process isn't uncommon before reiterating her commitment to the cause.

It's unclear how any potential restructuring deals would impact Annapurna Interactive, and we also have no details that shed light on how well the games division has been performing of late.