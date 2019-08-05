Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Tips on interviewing for game design jobs

August 8, 2019 | By Staff
VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC session, Ubisoft Toronto's Richard Carrillo reviews both sides of the game design interview process to help developers of all experience levels in their job search.

The nice thing about Carrillo's talk is that it offers perspective on both sides of the interview table. He shared some advice for hiring managers on what tools are needed to successfully determine quality talent, and also offered practical tips for candidates looking to strengthen their interview style.

It was a useful talk that revealed some of the strengths and weaknesses of the average game dev hiring process, and now you can watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

