The Final Fantasy XIV team is reworking base game content to be 'more compact'

August 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
One of the items on the to-do list for the developers behind the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is reworking some of the game's older bits of content to be less tedious to play through, a rework being developed alongside a New Game+ mode for a later patch.

Though Final Fantasy XIV bounced back from a rocky start with its A Realm Reborn relaunch in 2013, some of the earlier parts of the game can be tedious to play through nowadays, especially as more and more expansions are launched and bring new content to the latter half of the game.

One of the challenges of running any live game can be keeping it appealing to existing players while still ensuring that newcomers aren't bogged down with too many older missions while trying to catch up to current content.

The Final Fantasy XIV team's slight rework looks to be a solution to that problem. The team explained in in a Live Letter from the Producer (translated by Square Enix) that they are in the process of reworking parts of the A Realm Reborn chunk of Final Fantasy XIV, specifically so that the base game content will be "more compact," and expects that to launch around patch 5.3.

