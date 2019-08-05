Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Disbelief, Sony PlayStation and more are hiring now!

Get a job: Disbelief, Sony PlayStation and more are hiring now!

August 9, 2019 | By Staff
August 9, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Production, Business/Marketing, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Junior Programmer, Disbelief

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Currently, we’re looking for a junior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Chicago, IL. Junior programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from game play to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer, with support and training from more senior members of the team. Most importantly, you will work to solve problems with the help of the team. We work with leading edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities, and we take pride in solving problems others can't.

Game Design Instructor, CG Spectrum

Location: Remote

CG Spectrum is looking for mentors with AAA games experience to help develop an industry standard game design course and/or teach online. We offer casual and full-time positions at a competitive salary, alongside a flexible schedule and the ability to work from anywhere. 

Software Engineer, Manticore

Location: San Mateo, California

We are looking for a Software Engineer at all levels as we are working in stealth mode on a new form of multiplayer entertainment, revolutionizing the way we create, play, and share gameplay experiences. To do the best work possible, we prefer engineers be based at HQ; however, remote work can be considered on a case by case basis.

Global Partner Marketing Manager, Sony PlayStation

Location: San Mateo, California

As a Global Partner Marketing Manager you are a leader within the Global Third Party Relations department, responsible for shaping the global strategy and operational direction of marketing for your designated accounts and key partnerships. The role encompasses segmentation strategy, cross-functional communication, and competitive analysis with a key focus on data-driven decision making and lifecycle management to grow and deliver on account goals and KPIs.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.09.19]
Experienced Game Developer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.08.19]
(Senior) Unity Developer
Manticore
Manticore — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.08.19]
Software Engineer (All Levels)
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[08.08.19]
Senior Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image