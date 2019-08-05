Get a job: Disbelief, Sony PlayStation and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Currently, we’re looking for a junior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Chicago, IL. Junior programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from game play to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer, with support and training from more senior members of the team. Most importantly, you will work to solve problems with the help of the team. We work with leading edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities, and we take pride in solving problems others can't.

Location: Remote

CG Spectrum is looking for mentors with AAA games experience to help develop an industry standard game design course and/or teach online. We offer casual and full-time positions at a competitive salary, alongside a flexible schedule and the ability to work from anywhere.

Location: San Mateo, California

We are looking for a Software Engineer at all levels as we are working in stealth mode on a new form of multiplayer entertainment, revolutionizing the way we create, play, and share gameplay experiences. To do the best work possible, we prefer engineers be based at HQ; however, remote work can be considered on a case by case basis.

Location: San Mateo, California

As a Global Partner Marketing Manager you are a leader within the Global Third Party Relations department, responsible for shaping the global strategy and operational direction of marketing for your designated accounts and key partnerships. The role encompasses segmentation strategy, cross-functional communication, and competitive analysis with a key focus on data-driven decision making and lifecycle management to grow and deliver on account goals and KPIs.