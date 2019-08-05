Video: A decade of improving the approachability of fighting games

In this 2019 GDC talk, Iron Galaxy Studios' Noah Sasso surveys the ways developers have attempted to broaden the audience for one of the oldest and most exciting genres in the industry: fighting games.

Even if you don't work on fighting games specifically, this is a great talk to see because Sasso analyzes a wide variety of games released between '09 and '19, revealing how specific design and aesthetic decisions can shape player experiences in unexpected ways.

It's well worth a watch, so take advantage of the fact that Sasso's talk is now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.