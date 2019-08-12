Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Epic is being sued over a security issue that left Fortnite player data exposed

Epic is being sued over a security issue that left Fortnite player data exposed

August 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Epic Games is being sued over its handling of a security breach that could've exposed the accounts and personal information of millions of Fortnite players. 

The vulnerabilities were detailed by cybersecurity company Check Point back in January, and were the result of a series of bugs and flaws present in the way Epic processed user account logins. 

Although Epic has since fixed the issue, the company has now been hit with a class-action lawsuit filed by Franklin D. Azar & Associates in U.S. District Court in North Carolina. 

As reported by Polygon, the suit has been backed by over 100 class members, and alleges that Epic failed to "maintain adequate security measures and notify users of the security breach in a timely manner. "

"Epic Games has not yet directly informed or notified individual Fortnite users that their [personally identifiable information] may be compromised as a result of the breach," it continues, before adding that anyone affected by the security flaw has "an ongoing interest in ensuring that their [personally identifiable information] is protected from past and future cybersecurity threats."

Although Epic hasn't commented on the lawsuit, the company did thank Check Point for spotlighting the problem earlier this year. 

"We were made aware of the vulnerabilities and they were soon addressed. We thank Check Point for bringing this to our attention," said Epic at the time. "As always, we encourage players to protect their accounts by not re-using passwords and using strong passwords, and not sharing account information with others."

