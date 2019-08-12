Valve turns to hands-on moderation to solve Steam Workshop woes

Valve has tweaked the approval process for Steam Workshop submissions, adding a human element to the second step of the process for “certain Workshops.”

The new approval process itself is detailed in a short post on Steam’s support portal, and was spotted in action over the weekend by users on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive subreddit. According to a number of avid CS:GO players in that thread, scam submissions had become an issue in the game’s user-made content portal, and this boost in moderation will help curb that.

“For certain Workshops that have been the target of scams leading to hijacked accounts, newly submitted and updated items will be placed into a moderation queue,” reads the post. “You'll be able view and edit the content during this process, but other players will not be able to view changes until they're approved.”

Valve notes that updates to existing Workshop submissions will also require manual approval, and the process itself should take less than a day.

This is the second time Valve has turned to human moderation to solve longstanding issues that have crept up on its digital game storefront over the years. Recently, the company rolled out a sweeping change to how game developers alter the listed release date for upcoming games on Steam. That shift removes the ability to make changes at will, and instead requires devs to email Valve for approval, a step that aims to combat unscrupulous behavior on Steam’s Popular Upcoming page.