Learn what makes for great location-based VR experiences at XRDC!

Learn what makes for great location-based VR experiences at XRDC!

August 13, 2019 | By Staff
August 13, 2019 | By Staff
We're just a few months away from XRDC kicking off in San Francisco, at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, so if you're planning to attend now's a great time to use the Session Scheduler to lay out your week.

While you're browsing make sure to check out "Designing and Operating a Free-Roam LBVR Experience: Lessons Learned", a promising Entertainment track talk presented by DIVR cofounders Martin Tichota and Jakub Kucera.

This is an exciting session because the pair plan to walk you through their process of building and operating one of the largest free-roam location-based VR venues in Europe. This is still somewhat uncharted territory for AR/VR professionals, so you're sure to walk away with some unique insights and practical tips for your own work.

By attending this talk you can expect to learn how game design in location-based VR works, how it differs from classic game design, and what impact it has on performance and revenue. The pair will also share valuable takeaways from the operation of a VR arena in the center of Prague, and shed light on the economic side of running a location-based VR business.

So if you haven't already, register to attend XRDC now and secure access to a ton of great content at a lower price than you'll pay at the door. This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

