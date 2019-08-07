Video: Using AI to build a better future for game art production

In this 2019 GDC session, Promethean AI founder (and former Naughty Dog) Andrew Maximov breaks down 3 categories of potential applications for AI in art production: using AI in content creation, using AI at runtime and using AI as a creative partner.

It was a passionated talk in which Maximov decried the working conditions of artists in the game industry, offered useful insight into how AI is being used to improve art production, and explored the subject of collaboration between humans and AI, with focus on what developers' roles are and how they can make sure to always be aware of the value of their creations.

This talk is a rare look at how AI can be productively applied to the art production process in game development, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

