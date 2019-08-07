Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Using AI to build a better future for game art production

August 12, 2019 | By Staff
August 12, 2019 | By Staff
In this 2019 GDC session, Promethean AI founder (and former Naughty Dog) Andrew Maximov breaks down 3 categories of potential applications for AI in art production: using AI in content creation, using AI at runtime and using AI as a creative partner.

It was a passionated talk in which Maximov decried the working conditions of artists in the game industry, offered useful insight into how AI is being used to improve art production, and explored the subject of collaboration between humans and AI, with focus on what developers' roles are and how they can make sure to always be aware of the value of their creations.

This talk is a rare look at how AI can be productively applied to the art production process in game development, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

