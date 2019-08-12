Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

After 24 years at id, Tim Willits is now Saber Interactive's chief creative officer

August 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Tim Willits​ walked away from id Software last month after 24 years at the company, and id’s former co-owner has now announced that he has joined up with World War Z developer Saber Interactive.

Willits​ joins the studio as its new chief creative officer, a position he tells Fortune puts him in charge of shaping and maintaining the company’s overarching creative vision across its five studios. Though Saber itself employs upwards of 400 developers overall, the move also sees Willits​ working alongside smaller teams at those individual studios.

“The agility of small teams and the opportunity to get stuff done quickly can’t be overstated. “I’m not saying anything bad about [id Software parent company] Bethesda—I love them—but smaller teams are exciting and fun,” Willits​ tells Fortune. “When someone has a good idea, we jump on it. If it doesn’t work out, we change it quick.”

Willits​ first joined up with id Software back in 1995, and worked on Doom 3, Quake 4, Rage, and several other of the studio’s projects over his 24-year tenure. Ahead of the company’s annual QuakeCon event this year, Willits​ tweeted that he was stepping away from the company, saying "id Software is packed full of amazing talent that will continue to develop (long into the future) some of the best shooters in the world."

