Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Lead Character TD

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Lead Character TD (may be called a Rigger/Technical Animator) to join our studio. This role is for someone who is an expert in facial rigging and performance/motion capture pipelines. This lead will set the example by developing animation tools, demonstrating excellence and mentors a team of Character TDs. This role is responsible for the design, implementation and management of our technical animation and rigging pipeline. Our lead coordinates and participates in the entire in-game character creation process from concept to implementation. Read on!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Management of in-game character rigs and mocap; including creation, performance, improvements, and schedules

Management of cinematic mocap pipeline and inter-department coordination; including the process for creating data and getting data into the game

Management of the facial rig pipeline; including vendor rig specification, evaluation and feedback, and internal rig creation

Manages, designs, and develops, the animation pipeline and production process for the department based on project and companywide goals, needs and requirements

Works with Core on improving engine and tools features to advance the state of the art of in-game and cinematic character performances

Coordinates with Character, Animation Leads and Project Management on the delivery of assets to the Animation Department

Schedules and assigns rigging tasks

Works with Art Department on modeling and texturing practices to facilitate the set-up process and to advance the visual fidelity of the character performances

Liaise with Project Management team for animation project (technical) issues and schedules and IT for animation support

Rigs characters in preparation for animation and in-game implementation

Acts as an intermediary between the animation and programming teams to elucidate the workflows, needs, and terminologies of each team

Maintains an expert understanding of the latest improvements in Maya, Motionbuilder and Moven and stay informed on the latest in animation, rigging, and game production techniques from various media related sources

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Directly supervises a team of Character TDs.

Education/Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Four plus years of experience in character setup, MEL and Python scripting and a comprehensive understanding of all technical aspects of Maya animation.

Two or more years of animation training covering all basic animation principals.

Extensive knowledge of Maya tools

Expert knowledge of MEL and Python scripting as it applies to character setup and animation.

Basic knowledge of DOS.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Other Skills:

The ability to articulate thoughts and ideas effectively both verbally and in writing.

