Singularity 6 secures $16.5 million to fund tech and game development

Singularity 6 secures $16.5 million to fund tech and game development

August 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Singularity 6, the fledgling LA studio founded by a group of former Riot staffers, has secured $16.5 million in Series A funding. 

The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from seed investor London Venture Partners as well as FunPlus Ventures, and will give Singularity 6 the financial clout it needs to ramp up its technology and game development efforts. 

The latest cash injection comes less than 12 months after the company netted $2.5 million to begin building "genre-defining" online games. 

According to Singularity 6 co-founders Aidan Karabaich and Anthony Leung, the studio's debut game will "reinvigorate classic community simulation design by emphasizing multilayer and virtual community building in a stylized, high-fantasy world."

