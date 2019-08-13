Singularity 6 secures $16.5 million to fund tech and game development

Newsbrief: Singularity 6, the fledgling LA studio founded by a group of former Riot staffers, has secured $16.5 million in Series A funding.

The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from seed investor London Venture Partners as well as FunPlus Ventures, and will give Singularity 6 the financial clout it needs to ramp up its technology and game development efforts.

The latest cash injection comes less than 12 months after the company netted $2.5 million to begin building "genre-defining" online games.

According to Singularity 6 co-founders Aidan Karabaich and Anthony Leung, the studio's debut game will "reinvigorate classic community simulation design by emphasizing multilayer and virtual community building in a stylized, high-fantasy world."