Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bohemia Interactive will modify all versions of DayZ to avoid Australia ban

Bohemia Interactive will modify all versions of DayZ to avoid Australia ban

August 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive has confirmed it plans to modify all versions of the game after it was banned by the Australian Classification Board (ACB). 

Last week the ACB refused to issue the planned retail version of the survival shooter with an age rating, and then said it was working to ban the game entirely for apparently incentivizing the use of cannabis by including the drug as a consumable item.

It caused something of a stir given the digital version of DayZ had already been approved for sale on multiple occasions, and now it seems like Bohemia is going to play ball rather than try and take on the ACB. 

Speaking to Kotaku Australia about the issue, the studio explained it will amend the game on a global scale, while ensuring gameplay remains authentic. 

"We don't want to separate Australian players from the rest of the world, since many people play cross-region," commented the studio. "We love that DayZ is the place to meet with friends and experience the game without dramatic regional lag. We don’t want to change that.

"At the moment, we are editing the global version of DayZ so it will fit into the Board’s requirements. The key objective is to keep the gameplay as authentic as it was, so players are not affected by this change." 

Although Bohemia didn't specify exactly what changes would be made to the game, the ACB has previously suggested removing cannabis or preventing players from using it for beneficial purposes would do the trick. 

"If the use of cannabis within the context of this game did not act as an incentive or reward, its impact could therefore be accommodated within the R18+ classification," explained the ratings board. "The use of drugs (marijuana) as an incentive or reward during the gameplay exceeds what can be accommodated within the R18+ classification and therefore must be Refused Classification."

Related Jobs

Red Lens Games, Inc.
Red Lens Games, Inc. — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.13.19]
Senior Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.13.19]
QA Tester
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.12.19]
Principal Hard Surface Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.12.19]
Sr. Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image