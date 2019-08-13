Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell departs Facebook

Nate Mitchell, one of the original co-founders of Oculus, announced that he’s leaving parent company Facebook, closing out a 7 year run at the VR company he and several others founded back in 2012.

With Mitchell’s departure, all of Oculus’ co-founders have now left the VR company they founded together, following in the footsteps of former CEO Brendan Iribe’s departure last October and Palmer Luckey, Michael Antonov, and Andrew Scott Reisse before that.

Mitchell dove into the decision on a post shared to the Oculus subreddit, saying that his next steps see him “taking time to travel, be with family, and recharge.”

“When we posted the Kickstarter in 2012, VR was mostly the stuff of science fiction. We didn’t know if people would take us seriously. We weren’t even sure we'd hit our original $250k target,” wrote Mitchell. “But this community from around the world came together and helped make VR a reality. Fast forward just a few years later, and VR is changing people's lives every day. This is because of you. Virtual reality is still on the bleeding edge of technology, and this community continues to pioneer the way forward. What's ahead is always unknown, and that's what makes it exciting. Stay bold and keep chasing the future.”

Mitchell, alongside Iribe, Luckey, Antonov, and Reisse co-founded Oculus back in 2012, and the VR company was later acquired by Facebook for $2 billion in 2014. Most recently, Mitchell served as Facebook’s head of product management for virtual reality, and as Oculus’ head of Rift and VP of product in years prior.