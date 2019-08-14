Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 14, 2019
Chat with Age of Wonders: Planetfall lead dev Lennart Sas at 1PM EST

August 14, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Age of Wonders, a long-running fantasy strategy series dating back to 1999, has finally jumped to the last place uncorrupted from Capitalism: space! This month, Triumph Studios and Paradox Interactive launched Age of Wonders: Planetfall, a 4X strategy game that takes the series' fantasy strategy formula and moves it to a galactic setting. 

If you've been a fan of the Age of Wonders series, or if you'd like to learn more about developing 4X strategy games, you should drop by the GDC Twitch channel today at 1PM EST for a chat with Age of Wonders: Planetfall series lead (and Triumph Studios co-founder) Lennart Sas. Drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! 

And for more developer interviews and select GDC Talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

