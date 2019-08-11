XRDC Innovation Report reveals games remain the top focus for AR/VR/MR devs

Last week XRDC organizers released the fourth annual AR/VR Innovation Report, which collects and synthesizes insights from over 900 professionals involved in developing virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences.

If you're working in AR/VR (or even thinking about making the jump) this report can help give you a clear view of the diverse and rapidly shifting AR/VR/MR industries - from platform popularity to market sustainability, funding options, and more!

As an example of what you'll get in the full (free!) report, today we'd like to highlight a particularly notable finding regarding how many AR/VR/MR developers are working on games. The first step to figuring out where AR/VR/MR devs are at this year is to find out what they’re working on, so we asked our survey respondents to tell us the focus(es) of their current or potential work in the field.

As in years past, the most popular answer was Games, with 59 percent of respondents saying that’s what they’re focused on right now. Entertainment (other than games) was the second most popular focus, netting 38 percent of respondents, while 33 percent said they’re focused on Education projects.

This is a bit more granular than last year, when we grouped some of the possible answers together and thus found 70 percent of devs were focused on Games/ Entertainment, 37 percent were working on Training or Education projects, and Branded Experiences were a focus for 25 percent of respondents. By expanding the pool of potential answers, we’re able to see that games truly are the driving focus for AR/VR/MR development.

More details about what AR/VR/MR devs are up to, including which headsets they're developing for and where their funding is coming from, are freely available within the full report!

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech