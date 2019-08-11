Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

XRDC Innovation Report reveals games remain the top focus for AR/VR/MR devs

XRDC Innovation Report reveals games remain the top focus for AR/VR/MR devs

August 14, 2019 | By Staff
August 14, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Last week XRDC organizers released the fourth annual AR/VR Innovation Report, which collects and synthesizes insights from over 900 professionals involved in developing virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences.

If you're working in AR/VR (or even thinking about making the jump) this report can help give you a clear view of the diverse and rapidly shifting AR/VR/MR industries - from platform popularity to market sustainability, funding options, and more!

For more information, download the full report for free here!

This report is just an appetizer for XRDC, the premier event for AR/VR/MR innovators, where you can meet other leading AR/VR/MR experts and learn from some of the most exciting and successful AR/VR/MR projects.

XRDC is happening October 14th and 15th this year at the beautiful waterfront Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, and it promises to bring together creators of immersive experiences of all kinds—including games, entertainment, brand experience, healthcare, training, design, and more!

As an example of what you'll get in the full (free!) report, today we'd like to highlight a particularly notable finding regarding how many AR/VR/MR developers are working on games. The first step to figuring out where AR/VR/MR devs are at this year is to find out what they’re working on, so we asked our survey respondents to tell us the focus(es) of their current or potential work in the field.

As in years past, the most popular answer was Games, with 59 percent of respondents saying that’s what they’re focused on right now. Entertainment (other than games) was the second most popular focus, netting 38 percent of respondents, while 33 percent said they’re focused on Education projects.

This is a bit more granular than last year, when we grouped some of the possible answers together and thus found 70 percent of devs were focused on Games/ Entertainment, 37 percent were working on Training or Education projects, and Branded Experiences were a focus for 25 percent of respondents. By expanding the pool of potential answers, we’re able to see that games truly are the driving focus for AR/VR/MR development.

More details about what AR/VR/MR devs are up to, including which headsets they're developing for and where their funding is coming from, are freely available within the full report!

XRDC 2019 is happening October 14th and 15th at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal! 

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[08.14.19]
Senior Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.14.19]
Senior Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.14.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company — Glendale, California, United States
[08.14.19]
Game Designer, Creative Development


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image